Transcoma Shipping Forms Subsidiary of Bunkering Division

Dynamic Fuels is based in Barcelona (file image/pixabay)

The bunkering arm of Barcelona-based shipping company Transcoma Shipping has become a wholly-owned subsidiary called Dynamic Fuels.

The move comes as the company has grown beyond its original scope.

"Our new name reflects our approach to the business and will allow us to be recognised as an independent company 100% dedicated to the supply of bunkers and lubricants to the shipping industry worldwide," Transcoma said in a statement.

"Our operations today have become more global in nature and include products and services beyond where we began when we started under Transcoma Bunkers brand."

The changes have not affected staffing and contacts which remain unchanged, the company added.