Viking Line to Start Resuming Passenger Services From Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Five of the company's seven ships will be operating from next week. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company VIking Line plans to start resuming passenger services from the start of next week, the company said Thursday.

From June 1, five of the company's seven vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia, Viking Line said in a statement on its website.

"We look forward to resuming our normal service with the hope that this can take place in time for the summer peak season," Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking line, said in the statement.

"We have taken great effort to make travel safe and secure for our passengers.

"According to a number of surveys, there will be great interest in holidaying locally."