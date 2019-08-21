Green Lobby Renews Criticism of Fossil Fuels, but Praises Cruise Sector's Use of LNG

Cruise: heavy fuel. Image credit/NABU.

Environmental pressure group NABU's has released its latest annual assessment of the cruise sector's green credentials, renewing last year's praise for the use of LNG bunkers despite otherwise heavy criticism for the ongoing use of fossil fuels.

Although the group acknowledges "air is becoming cleaner", the reliance on diesel engines and heavy fuel oil by cruise ships operating in Europe means that the sector's overall "climate footprint" is growing.

"All ships are fuelled by fossil fuels producing enormous greenhouse gas emissions," the report said.

In addition to fossil fuel use, NABU also criticized the sector for not fully embracing exhaust cleaning technology, despite also being among the groups that earlier this year called for a complete ban on the technology's use within European ECAs.

"Suppliers flood the market with more giant vessels every year, all operated by fossil fuels," NABU's chief executive, Leif Miller, said.

“ Sector has not fully embraced exhaust technology NABU cruise ship rankings

"That's not keeping up with the times and it is irresponsible. Cruise ships can only have a future if they use zero-emission technologies," he added.

But it did say that a small proportion of the European cruise fleet is improving its environmental performance.

Aida Cruises topped the air pollution rankings with its liquified natural gas-powered ship, Aidanova, with the LNG/HFO dual-fuelled Costa Smeralda also receiving a maximum possible score of four green propellors.

The ranking of cruise lines environmental performance has been expanded to include energy supply and propulsion systems. Listed for the first time as a separate category, this has allowed sailing ships and vessels using cold ironing at port to come to the fore.

No doubt worrying for LNG advocates, both Aidanova and Costa Smeralda received a score of zero in this "climate" assessment.

In all, 58 of the 89 vessels assessed were ranked joint last with zero marks in both assessments.

NABU, which stands for Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, is based in Berlin. In addition to transport, its activities cover agriculture and climate protection.