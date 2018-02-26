Port Air Quality and Emissions Focus of Recent Poseidon Med II Workshop

The latest workshop was organised by CERTH under the Poseidon Med II initiative. Image Credit: Poseidon Med II

A Poseidon Med II workshop held in Piraeus on February 16 brought together executives from the shipping and energy sectors, as well as representatives from governmental bodies, local authorities, and associations to focus on air quality and emission measurements at European ports.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the €53.3 million ($59.4 million) Poseidon Med II is the next phase of the European Union (EU)-led liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering infrastructure development project.

The latest workshop was organised by CERTH under the Poseidon Med II initiative.

The session featured discussion on air quality improvement through the use of LNG as marine fuel, and highlighted "the vital role" of synergies between the port and the local community.

“ The session featured discussion on air quality improvement through the use of LNG as marine fuel

"The quantification of shipping emissions in ports was the focus of the first session, in which CERTH representatives presented the latest results from emission measurements occurred in Piraeus and Patras ports in 2017, where it is evident that NOx,SOx and PM pollution is at a peak level during the manoeuvring and movement of passenger ships at arrival/departure time," explained Poseidon Med II.

With consideration for stricter regulations related to SOx emissions, the session promoted LNG as the "most promising solution towards the transition to a zero-emission era."

As Ship & Bunker has reported, Poseidon Med II has also been working toward developing the use of LNG as bunkers, particularly across Greece.