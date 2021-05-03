Dan-Bunkering Hires Senior Bunker Trader From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a senior bunker trader from fellow Bunker Holding company KPI OceanConnect.

Joachim Kjaeldgaard has joined Dan-Bunkering as senior bunker trader in its Middelfart office as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Kjaeldgaard was previously a team leader at KPI OceanConnect, and had been head of trading in Europe and the Americas for Trumf Bunker before it was brought into the KPI Bridge Oil Group in July 2015.

Despite shaky prospects for the bunker industry this year as it emerges from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment agencies report a healthy job market for experienced bunker traders.