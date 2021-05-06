BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Bunker Trader in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Glander's office in Spain. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Spain.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience trading bunkers, and preferably with fluent Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry

Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships

Expand and nurture existing customer relationships

Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms

Identify business opportunities and support business development activities

Understand customer requirements, provide guidance and close deals

For more information, click here.