EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker and Alternative Fuels Purchaser in Oslo
Wednesday December 6, 2023
The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners
Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker and alternative fuels purchaser in Oslo.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunkering, as well as experience in shipping or chemical/process engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts
- Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption
- Advise on regulatory or voluntary measures that could increase the safety of using alternative fuels
- Develop procedures and guidelines for safe handling of alternative fuels
- Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.
- Maintain world-class in-house competence on all pertinent matters relating to bunker fuel performance and purchase, and ensure the information is made readily available to the broader organisation through regular reporting.
- Educate and inform the organization about new fuels and how to purchase and handle them onboard
