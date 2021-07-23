BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Minerva's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years' experience in shipping or bunkering, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist with sales and marketing and ensure clear communication, pre and post sales, with customers and suppliers

Acquire sound knowledge about the products which the Company provides

Support Sales with day-to-day responsibilities

Learn and understand both customer´s need and actual Market structure

Learn the company's Supply chain and suggest solutions accordingly and as necessary

Liaise with customers to ensure service-delivery; working to suit individual customer needs and requirements

Sustain actual Portfolio and build an own book of customers

Track market activity and analyse trends as required

Keep abreast and analyse relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices

