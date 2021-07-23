EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Hamburg
Friday July 23, 2021
The new hire will join Minerva's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years' experience in shipping or bunkering, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assist with sales and marketing and ensure clear communication, pre and post sales, with customers and suppliers
- Acquire sound knowledge about the products which the Company provides
- Support Sales with day-to-day responsibilities
- Learn and understand both customer´s need and actual Market structure
- Learn the company's Supply chain and suggest solutions accordingly and as necessary
- Liaise with customers to ensure service-delivery; working to suit individual customer needs and requirements
- Sustain actual Portfolio and build an own book of customers
- Track market activity and analyse trends as required
- Keep abreast and analyse relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices
For more information, click here.