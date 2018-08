Rune Pejtersen Joins Liberty Marine

Rune Pejtersen has joined Liberty Marine. File Image / Pixabay

Liberty Marine today announced Rune Pejtersen has joined company founder Jesper Jervild as managing parter and bunker broker.

The former OW Bunker man has some 15 years' industry experience and was most recently at Dan-Bunkering.

Also effective today the Danish bunker broker has added "Fuels" to its name and will now be known as Liberty Marine Fuels ApS to be "clearer in reflecting the company's core activities."

Jervild established Liberty Marine in 2015 as a Dubai-based entity before moving to Denmark for following year.

Contact details for Rune Pejtersen are as follows:

Phone: +45 41406050

Email: Rune@libertymarinefuels.com / Bunkers@libertymarinefuels.com

Skype: Rune.Pejtersen