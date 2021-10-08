Sing Fuels Hires Junior Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nambiar was previously a tanker broker for Sea7 Shipbrokers DMCC in the Middle East. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new junior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company has hired Prasoon Nambiar as a junior bunker trader in its Dubai office, the Singapore-based firm said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Nambiar was previously a tanker broker for Sea7 Shipbrokers DMCC in the Middle East, and had earlier worked as a marine surveyor for Inchcape Shipping Services.

"Trading is a role I have coveted for a long time, and it is amazing to get an opportunity to work with the team in Dubai," Nambiar said in the statement.

"Sing Fuels is a rapidly growing organisation with big ambitions, and I am here to be part of the journey and help in driving the organisation forward."

Sing Fuels relocated chief operating officer Satnam Singh Vaseer to Dubai in June with a view to expanding the company's presence in the UAE market.

Contact details for Nambiar are as follows:

Name: Prasoon Nambiar

Designation: Junior Bunker Trader

Email: prasoon@singfuels.com