TFG Marine Announces Biofuel Bunker Stem at Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This week's stem was the second time that TFG supplied the ship with biofuel. Image Credit: Trafigura

Bunker supplier TFG Marine has supplied a biofuel bunker blend to a ship chartered by one of its major shareholders, Trafigura, and says it intends to become 'the leading supplier of sustainable marine fuels'.

TFG supplied Trafigura's bareboat-chartered ship the Marlin Amethyst with a 50% biofuel blend at Antwerp this week, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. The stem was the second time that TFG supplied the ship with biofuel, Trafigura said in a separate post.

"The use of biofuels supports both Trafigura's target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its commercial operations and TFG Marine's ambition to become the leading supplier of sustainable marine fuels for the shipping industry," Trafigura said.

Last year TFG announced it intended to start supplying marine biofuels to customers at Antwerp, Rotterdam and Flushing from the first quarter of 2021.

Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine in 2019.