Greek Refiner On Track to Deliver IMO2020 Grade Fuel

Enough IMO2020 compliant bunker fuel to meet demand. File image/Pixabay.

IMO2020 grade fuel will be supplied to the market in time for the sulfur cap rule change from the start of the year, Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum has said.

Following successful testing, the refiner said it will be able to meet demand from the Greek bunkering market. In addition, it will continue to supply high sulfur fuel to vessels using emission abatement technology more commonly refered to as scrubbers

"The group is on track with its plans to be able to deliver very low sulphur fuel oil by the beginning of 2020," it said in its half-year results.

"An extensive test of new crude grades mix was conducted recently at Aspropyrgos refinery, yielding positive results, in terms of both quality and specs of the new 0.5% fuel oil, as well as the operation of the refinery's conversion units.

"We expect that HELPE refining system will be ready on time to cover the Greek bunkering market with the new type of fuel, as well as maintaining its ability to serve customers who opt for the scrubber solution and require high sulphur fuels."

Second quarter jet fuel and bunkering sales rose by 9% to 1.2 million metric tonnes "mainly on account of increased international marine consumption", according to the company.