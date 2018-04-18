Gibraltar: Govt Responds to Air Pollution Warnings

Dr Axel Friedrich (image credit/ eurist)

Environmentalists highlighting the contribution of cruise vessels to Gibraltar's poor air quality have garnered a response from the port state's government.

The government said it is supports Nature and Biodiversity Union's (NABU) general concerns over sulfur in bunker fuel which it said will need action from the global shipping industry, according to local news provider the Chronicle.

For its part, the government said moving towards liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering in Gibraltar and the closing of the old power plant to be replaced with a gas burning unit were steps in the right direction on air quality.

In addition, the government said that it had requested information from NABU on the air readings taken.

Renowed scientist and sustainable transport supporter Dr Axel Friedrich was involved in taking the sample readings in the area.