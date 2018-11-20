Arkas, Sumitomo Take Next Step on LNG Bunkering Project

Istanbul, Turkey (file image/pixabay)

Turkey's Arkas Bunker and Japan's Sumitomo's plans to develop liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering at Istanbul have moved a step forward as the two players consider the potential for an LNG bunker barge at the Turkish port.

Erdem Coker, who runs the Arkas bunkering arm, told Ship & Bunker that the project is in its initial stages in terms of finance and a timeline.

However, one idea would be for the vessel to supply fuel oil as well as LNG as the pattern of demand for LNG bunker fuel at Istanbul has yet to be established.

The two companies signalled their intention to develop the alternative bunker fuel in an agreement signed last month.