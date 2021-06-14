Bunker Holding Backs Green Ammonia Marine Fuel Project in Baltic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Danish island of Bornholm could become a Northern European clean bunker hub. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is one of the founding supporters of a project to develop zero-carbon bunker supply in the Baltic.

The Bornholm Bunker Hub consortium will seek to establish a bunkering station for green ammonia produced using renewable power on Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Monday. The consortium has just launched a feasibility study.

Ørsted, Molslinjen, Haldor Topsoe, Bunker Holding, Wärtsilä, Rambøll, Bureau Veritas and Port of Roenne A/S are backing the project.

"Our industry faces an important and very complex task in the near future," Christoffer Berg Lassen, chief commercial officer at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"In order to solve this task, it is incredibly important that we collaborate across the industry and contribute our individual expertise.

"A project like this is a good example of how we as an industry can form a common front in working on the green transition."