Estonia's Elenger Joins LNG Bunker Industry Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Optimus is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Image Credit: Elenger

Estonian gas supplier Elenger has joined the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) as it seeks to promote its work on LNG bunker supply in the Baltic.

The company has joined the industry group this month, SGMF said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"Our aim is to serve LNG customers in the Baltic Sea region, providing an environmentally friendly alternative," Elenger said in the statement.

"We see SGMF as a valuable source for networking, sharing practice and promotion of our LNG Tanker Optimus services within the marine industry.

"We believe our membership will aid in expanding our reach and global visibility, and will allow us to be at the forefront of industry change."

Elenger's 6,000 m3 LNG bunker barge the Optimus launched in September and is expected to enter service in the first quarter of this year.

The vessel will focus on refuelling ships in the Eastern Baltic, in particular the Gulf of Finland.