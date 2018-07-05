KPI Bridge Oil Makes Internal Promotion

Isidoros Chandris (image credit/KPI Bridge Oil)

Bunker broker and trader KPI Bridge Oil has promoted Isidoros Chandris to a senior position within the company.

Chandris, who joined the company's London office in 2014, is now senior bunker and lubricant consultant at the company's base in Athens.

Chandris has worked in the shipping industry and has a master's degree from London's CASS business school.

"Chandris has a breath of experience and a great network across the global shipping industry and I'm certain he'll continue to add great vlaue to the team going forward," Michalis Manassakis, managing director at Athens said.

Contact:

Isidoros Chandris

Mobile: +30 695 7777 706

Skype: isidoros.chandris