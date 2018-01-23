Rotterdam Opens Applications for Funding in Support of Bunker-Savings and Emission Reductions

Port of Rotterdam says inland shipping bodies can now submit a request for financial support. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam has announced that inland shipping bodies can now submit a request for financial support to the port authority under its incentive scheme for "Clean inland shipping and sustainable logistics in Rotterdam," which is intended to support reductions in fuel consumption, greenhouse gases (CO2, CH4), and air emissions (NOx, PM) by inland shipping.

Applications will be accepted from companies, public law organisations or a combination, with the maximum funding amounts of 25 percent available for eligible research projects and 75 percent for projects focusing on concrete implementation of tangible initiatives.

The port authority notes that applications can be submitted to the Inland Shipping Expertise and Innovation Centre (EICB) until February 28, 2018.

Earlier this month, the Port of Amsterdam also introduced a new discount scheme for zero-emission vessels that will see eligible inland navigation vessels receive a 20 percent discount on the inland harbour dues for the Amsterdam and Zaanstad port waters.