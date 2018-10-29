Spain gets Second LNG Bunker Tanker

Bunker Breeze: based at Algeciras (file image/pixabay)

A multi-fuel bunker tanker has been delivered to its owners to start bunkering operation at the southern Spanish port of Algeciras in November.

The Bunker Breeze can supply 4,000 cubic meters (cu m) of fuel oil, 1,000 cu m of marine diesel oil and 1,200 cu m of liquified natural gas (LNG), according to LNG news provider lngworldshipping.

Its LNG capacity is located in four, deck-mounted tanks each of 300 cu m capacity.

Bunker Breeze is the second, multi-fuel bunker to operate on the Iberian Peninsula, the first, being the 3,180 deadweight tonne Oizmendi which is based at the southern Spanish port of Huelva.

The construction of both ships received financial input from the European Union under its Core LNGas hive initiative.

Bunker Breeze is owned by Madrid-based Suardiaz Energy Shipping.