LNG Bunkering First for Szczecin in Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker operation was carried out on November 5. Image Credit: PGNiG

The first LNG bunker operation at the port of Szczecin in Poland has been carried out this week, according to gas supplier PGNiG.

PGNiG and Lotos Asfalt worked together to supply LNG by truck to the dredging ship Scheldt River on Thursday, PGNiG said in a statement on its website.

"LNG bunkering services naturally complement the range of low-sulphur marine fuels offered by LOTOS Asfalt to its customers," Cezary Godziuk, president of the Lotos Asfalt management board, said in the statement.

"Shipowners are increasingly adding dual-fuel vessels to their fleets, and our goal as a supplier is to provide them with a complete range of bunkering services.

"Our collaboration with PGNiG in the field of LNG is beneficial to both companies.

"We believe it has potential for further development considering the emission reduction regulations implemented globally."

PGNiG can supply LNG at five ports across Poland, and has so far supplied LNG to 12 different vessels, it said.