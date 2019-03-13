Gazpromneft Reports Rising Bunker Sales

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker fuel sales on the rise. Image Credit: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker (GMB) says its annual bunker sales were up 10% last year to a total of 2.9 million tonnes.

“Higher retail and independent wholesaler volumes were helped by positive sales trends in the North—West and Black Sea regions,” the supplier explained.

Sales of 0.1% max sulfur bunkers were singled out in particular, having grown 26% to 200,000 tonnes.

With new regulations coming into force for marine fuel from next year, GMB says it is also progressing with plans to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers in the medium term.

“The bunkering industry is on the verge of ground-breaking transformation. The new MARPOL standards, together with growing demand for environmentally-friendly fuels, are having a major impact on Gazpromneft Marine Bunker’s long-term development strategy,” said Andrei Vasilyev, CEO, GMB.

“In order to strengthen our market-leading position and ensure competitiveness over the next few years we are, already, expanding our fuel portfolio to include cutting-edge and high-technology oil products, and are working on mechanisms to establish a new and promising niche in LNG bunkering in Russia.”