KPI Bridge Oil Adds Staff Across Its Offices

Holl: unique opportunity (image credit/KPI Bridge Oil)

Bunker company KPI Bridge Oil has hired four new staff allocating one staff member to its offices in Denmark, Istanbul, London and New York.

Mikkel Kristensen joins the company in Denmark; Eren Onder joins in Istanbul; Marc Cook is the London hire; and Paul Martinez joins the New York office.

In addition to the above annoucements, Cihan Birdogdu, who has been with the company in Istanbul for the past five years, is to make the move to New York.

The spate of new hires and internal relocations comes out of the company's People First culture, according to chief executive Soren Holl.

Each new team member has "distinct knowledge, skills and experience", the executive said. "Being part of a large group with global geographical reach offers our team members a unique opportunity to relocate according to their aspirations and needs," he added.