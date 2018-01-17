Egypt: Misr Petroleum Considering Bunkering Facility Buy at Port Said

Suez Canal runs between Port Said in the Mediteranean and Suez in the Red Sea (file image/pixabay)

Oil products marketing company Misr Petroleum is looking to buy a bunkering facility at the Egyptian port of Port Said on the country's Mediterranean coast.

The company may also acquire a number of aircraft supply units according to comments made by the company's president, Hussein Fathy, reported by local news provider Daily News.

Fathy was speaking at budgetry planning meeting chaired by the government's oil minister.

Fathy said that Misr is aiming to shift 10 million metric tonnes of oil products in the coming financial year (2018-19).

Bunker fuelling is avaiable at Suez at the Red Sea end of the Suez Canal but prices tend to be high compared to other ports in the region.