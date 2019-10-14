Norsepower, Wartsila Sign Service Agreement

Rotor sails on Maersk Pelican. Image credit/Wartsila

In a move aimed at scaling up its windpower technology to reach a bigger market, Finnish marine technology firm Norsepower has signed a service co-operation deal with marine engineering firm Wartsila.

The agreement allows the former to tap into the latter's extensive service network to target the main shipping sectors, according to Wartsila.

Under the agreement, Wartisla can develop and sell Norsepower's rotor sail technology. From Norsepower's point-of-view, the agreement will allow the company to better support its customers, according to chief security officer Jukka Kuuskoski.

Norsepower rotor sails harness the wind to generate auxiliary propulsion for ships. The sails are currently installed on three ships.