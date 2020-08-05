EMEA News
Bunker Jobs: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday August 5, 2020
The successful candidate will be based in Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay
Shipping company Oldendorff is seeking to hire a new bunker manager in Hamburg, according to a job posting on its website.
The company is seeking candidates with 1-4 years of experience in a similar role, it said.
The posting sets out the following aspects of the role in its job description section:
- Assisting our commercial departments in all bunker-related matters
- Maintain / expand relations with suppliers and clients
- Evaluating respective market reports
- Proactively seeking ways to expand and renewing contracts
- Guidance on CP clauses
- Claims handling
- Handle daily inquiries
- Risk management
- Research on new possibilities, new areas, new suppliers, new surveyors
- Bunker detectives
- General admin tasks, e.g. updating database etc.
- Sharing information amongst bunker department
- Provide constructive back up
- Strive for continued improvement in all areas
Candidates for the role can apply using a form on the company's website, or via email to jobs@oldendorff.com.