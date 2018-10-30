LNG-powered Ferries Ordered

Norwegian coastline (file image/pixabay)

Ferries powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) have been ordered by two shipping firms, one Norwegian, the other Spanish.

Norwegian Havila Kystruten has four passenger ferries to be delivered in 2020.

The ferries, which will carry hybrid gas-electric propulsion systems, will be deployed on Norwegian ferry routes which are no longer dominated by a single player, according to trade news website passengership.info.

Spanish ferry operator Balearia has ordered an LNG-fuelled, high-speed catamaran.

The company, which is committed to gas-powered vessels, aims to have half of the 26 ferries it owns running on LNG within the next three years, the report said.