Container Line CMA CGM Offers Customers Bio-LNG Offsets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

By 2024 CMA CGM will have 44 gas-powered ships in its fleet. File Image / Pixabay

Container line CMA CGM has launched a service offering its customers carbon offsets for their shipments related to the company's use of bio-LNG rather than fossil fuels on some of its ships.

Customers of intra-European CMA CGM subsidiary Containerships will be able to pay to receive "an official certificate stating the quantity of biomethane allocated to the shipment of their goods and the corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions," the company said.

The certificate is not a guarantee that their particular shipment travelled on a ship powered by bio-LNG.

"We are introducing our customers to even more innovative ways of advancing the shipping sector's energy transition," Guillaume Lathelize, senior vice president for sales and marketing at CMA CGM, said in the statement.

"Through the use of a non-fossil-fuel energy, we are enabling them to reach a new milestone in improving the environmental performance of the shipment of their goods."

The use of bio-LNG on shipments within Europe will help CMA CGM with the upcoming EU plan to include shipping within its emissions trading system. The company claims a CO2 emission saving of 67% on a well-to-wake basis for its shipments using bio-LNG.

By 2024 CMA CGM will have 44 gas-powered ships in its fleet.