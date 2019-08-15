Greta Thunberg Makes Emission-free Trip to US

A ferry leaves Plymouth, where Greta Thunberg embarked on her zero-emission voyage across the Atlantic.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to attend the Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 and UN climate conference in Santiago in early December.

But rather than fly to her meetings, Thunberg is to cross the Atlantic by yacht.

She will travel onboard the 18-metre Malizia II, a high-speed planing monohull sailing boat with solar panels on deck to power lighting and communications equipment. In addition, it is has underwater turbines to generate electricity, according to the Guardian newspaper.

The boat, which set sail from the southern UK port of Plymouth yesterday, has a two-man crew. Also onboard is her father and a cameraman. Living conditions on the boat are said to be Spartan.

The Swedish teenager, who was born in 2003, rose to global prominence last year when she went on 'climate strike' from her school to protest against what she sees as inaction by politicians on global warming.