Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo System for Fratelli Cosulich LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is expected to start commercial operations in 2023. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich LNG

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to provide the cargo handling system for a new LNG bunker barge ordered by Fratelli Cosulich.

The delivery vessel is under construction at the Nantong CIMC Offshore and Engineering shipyard in China, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Monday. The cargo system will be delivered in 2022, and the ship is expected to start commercial operations in 2023, supplying customers around Italy.

"Developing the LNG infrastructure is a key area for us, and we are very pleased to team up with an experienced and market-leading supplier such as Wartsila Gas Solutions for the design and delivery of the cargo system," Andrea Cosulich, president of Fratelli Cosulich LNG, said in the statement.

"We fully trust that their competence will secure a reliable and robust design for us."

Fratelli Cosulich announced plans to enter the Mediterranean LNG bunker market in May.