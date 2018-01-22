Nauticor Inks LNG Bunker Supply Deal with Swedish Shipping Company

Destination Gotland’s first LNG fuelled RoPax ferry M/S Visborg set to begin operations in 2018. Image Credit: Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG / Destination Gotland AB

Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG (Nauticor) today announced it has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply deal with Swedish shipping company Destination Gotland AB.

The deal will see the provision of LNG bunkers for the ferry service connecting the Swedish mainland with the island of Gotland, with Destination Gotland's first LNG fuelled RoPax ferry M/S Visborg set to begin operations on the link in 2018.

Christer Bruzelius, CEO of Destination Gotland, said the use of LNG would "contribute to the protection of the environment along the Swedish coast," while Mahinde Abeynaike, CEO of Nauticor, called the deal "an important step in the development of a stable supply of LNG for the shipping industry in North Sea & Baltic Sea."

"We will closely cooperate with our sister company AGA that operates the Linde Group's LNG terminal in Nynäshamn. Thus, we create a unique supply chain leveraging the expansive LNG assets of the Linde Group in Scandinavia," Abeynaike added.

News of the deal comes amid an uptick in announcements within the LNG bunker space, including reports today that the north Italian port of Venice may get an LNG bunkering barge which would be based at the port's proposed LNG terminal.