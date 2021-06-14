TECO 2030 to Develop Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CO2: for storage. File Image / Pixabay

TECO 2030, the technology firm focused on alternative marine fuels, is to develop a way of capturing the carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by ships and storing it onboard in liquid form.

The initiative will be undertaken jointly with Chart Industries with which TECO 2030 has signed a memorandum of understanding.

The agreement is for "the joint development of onboard carbon capture solutions for ships using the cryogenic carbon capture (TM) technology", a statement from Teco 2030 said.

The technology works by separating the CO2 from the ships' exhaust gases producing a high-purity, liquid CO2 product which is stored onboard in cryogenic storage tanks until it can be discharged when the ship reaches port.

"The CO2 can then either be permanently stored in geological formations underground or be put to beneficial use in CO2-consuming industries, such as the agricultural, industrial, energy, or food and beverage sectors," the statement said.

Carbon capture for shipping is making headway elsewhere.

Dutch shipping firm Conoship has said that it has made a technical development -- marine carbon capture systems -- which enables CO2 to be captured form the exhaust of LNG-fuelled ships.

According to maritime news provider Shipinsight, the captured CO2 can be unloaded while bunkering LNG, to be stored for example offshore in empty gas fields, for which infrastructure is under development in Norway (Northern Lights), Rotterdam (Porthos), Amsterdam (Athos) and by parties such as CarbonCollectors,the report said.