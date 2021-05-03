Titan Issues Tender for New LNG Bunkering Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan Krios is expected to be operational in 2023. Image Credit: Titan LNG

LNG bunker supplier Titan LNG today announced the development tender for a new LNG bunkering barge, Titan Krios, that will increase the firm's supply capacity in the Port of Zeebrugge and in the English Channel ports.

Krios is envisaged to as a compact seagoing LNG bunker vessel with 4,200 cbm of capacity and will operate with multiple tanks to segregate streams of LNG and carbon neutral bio-LNG.

The vessel is expected to be operational in 2023.

“As demand for LNG, and increasingly bio-LNG, accelerates, ensuring the right infrastructure and supply is in place for our customers is essential," said Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s Commercial Director Marine.

"With the new Titan Krios joining our expanding fleet, we will continue our efforts to enable a more sustainable future for shipping through global accessibility to LNG, bio-LNG and eventually clean LNG produced from green hydrogen.”