Bunkering Continues at Italian Ports but Ship Calls are Fewer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mediterranean: fewer ship calls. File image/Pixabay.

Ships are calling for bunkers at Italian ports but those calls are fewer on the back of weakening trade.

Although Italy is the European country currently worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, port operations are continuing.

Genoa-based bunker trader Bunker Energy has confirmed to Ship & Bunker that bunker operations have not stopped at Augusta.

"We have ensured that our barge crews have sufficient protection and appropriate instruction to cope with this high risk situation," a Bunker Energy spokesperson said.

"Bunkering is critical for the shipping industry and our efforts, in our role of responsible bunker suppliers, are all in the direction of not hindering the operativity of those ships calling the ports of Augusta, Santa Panagia and Catania".

Italian shipping bodies Assarmatori and Confitarma have said that ships docking at Italian ports may then be barred from entering other ports in the Mediterranean region with crew not allowed to disembark on Covid-19 contagion fears.