Julian Macqueen Joins Ship & Bunker

Thursday February 15, 2018

Seasoned shipping and energy journalist Julian Macqueen has joined marine fuels news and bunker price publication Ship & Bunker as a senior editor.

Based in London, UK, Macqueen will be heading up editorial for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"It is a pleasure to welcome Julian to the team, who joins Ship & Bunker as we are expanding its reach," said Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker.

"It is a critical time for the marine fuels sector and his industry and editorial experience will help secure Ship & Bunker's place as the go-to information resource for bunker industry professionals."

Macqueen has 20 years' experience covering the maritime and energy industries including stints at Lloyd's List and Tradewinds. He was editor of the Oxford-based Bunkernews in the late nineties then latterly at S&P Global Platts as editor EMEA Oil.

"The internet has thrown up many challenges for business reporting but a timely and informed news service remains vital," Macqueen said.

"I look forward to working with Martyn and the team on further developing Ship & Bunker," he added.

