Refinery Restarting for low Sulfur Bunker Fuel Production

Wilhelmshaven, north Germany. File image/Pixabay

The 260,000 barrels a day (b/d) Wilhelmshaven refinery in northern Germany is to restart operations on a partial basis to produce IMO2020-compliant lbunker fuel compliant.

The mothballed plant, which operated by Dutch firm HES International, will start producing Wilhelmshaven around 40,000 b/d of low-sulphur bunker fuel, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

The company plans to restart the vaccum distillation unit at Wilhelmshaven before January 2020.

The refinery shut in 2010 because and has been kept idled for economic reasons, although its product storage facilities have remained in operation.

The stricter sulfur cap on bunker fuel is expected to see a big increase in demand for low sulfur marine fuel from shipping.