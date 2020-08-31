Scandlines Completes Bunker and Emissions Saving Rotor Sail Installation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scandlines has installed a rotor sail on its ferry MV Copenhagen. Image Credit: Scandlines

Scandlines says it has completed the installation of a wind-power rotor sail system aboard its ferry MV Copenhagen.

The work was completed at the end of May, the firm said in a press release this month, and the operational experience in the first few months since then has been a positive one.

The sail was provided by Norsepower and is part of the EU funded Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion

(WASP) project.

The system is expected to deliver between 4 – 5% fuel savings and associated emissions reduction, and more than 20% in optimal wind conditions.

"The ability to harness the wind through Norsepower's Rotor Sail - alongside hydrodynamic hull optimisation, and hybrid electric propulsion system with a battery powered energy storage - makes the M/V Copenhagen one of the world's most energy-efficient ferries," said Tuomas Riski, CEO, Norsepower.

The wider WASP project envisages the installation of five wind assisted propulsion units on to a series of different vessels operating in the North Sea and Baltic Sea to test, validate and help facilitate the uptake off wind-assisted propulsion technologies.