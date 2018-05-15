Monjasa Wins DMCC Best Compliance Award

Group CEO, Anders Østergaard is together with colleagues from HSEQ, HR, Compliance, Administration, Operations and Trading departments in Dubai. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has won the award for Best Compliance at the DMCC Member Awards 2018, DMCC have announced.

Compliance has been an area of particular focus for the bunker player, and earlier this year the bunker company said its effective use of compliance systems had helped it achieve a sharp uptick in bunker sales to cruise vessels operating in Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

"We take this as encouragement to keep this up and to continue living our values when it comes to compliance," Monjasa said on a LinkedIn post highlighting its selection.

The event features several categories and is aimed at highlighting the "best in class" among the 15,000 plus member companies of the Dubai Free Zone.

Emirates Ship Investment Company (ESHIPS) LLC (DMCC BRANCH) won the award for Best Maritime Company.

"I think this year we have a particularly special group of finalists. But the good thing is that this means businesses here are growing, the quality is increasing and our reputation as the world's leading Free Zone is more earned than ever," said Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer of DMCC.