Fairdeal Traders Quits Fujairah Physical Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Fairdeal Traders has not renewed its licence to operate as a physical bunker supplier in Fujairah.

Fairdeal's departure leaves 12 companies on the list of licensed suppliers at Fujairah, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Monday, citing comments from port business development manager Martijn Heijboer.

GP Global, the bunkering business of which has been at a standstill since its restructuring was announced last year, remains on the list.

The Port of Fujairah and Platts have jointly started publishing monthly bunker volumes for the Middle Eastern hub as of this month. Total sales excluding lubricants were 631,430 m3 in February.