Suez Authorities to Expand Southern Section of Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The expansion will add to the number of ships able to traverse the canal per day. File Image / Pixabay

The Suez Canal Authority has announced plans to expand the southern section of the Egyptian waterway after March's blockage.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the canal authority, announced the plan in a televised address on Tuesday, according to news agency Reuters. The authority intends to widen the stretch between the city of Suez and the Bitter Lakes area by 40 metres, as well as deepening it from 66 feet to 72 feet.

The expansion had already been under consideration beforehand, but the blocking of the canal by the Ever Given in March has made the plans more urgent, Reuters cited Rabie as saying.

The Ever Given remains detained near Suez, and the authorities are reportedly seeking $600 million for its release.