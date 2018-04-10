Permanent LNG Bunkering Facility Planned for Antwerp

Fluxys plans to build a permanent LNG bunkering facility in the port of Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

Belgium-based natural gas player Fluxys says it plans to build a permanent LNG bunkering facility in the port of Antwerp.

The facility is planned to be completed by the end of next year at quay 526-528, where Fluxys says it has also taken over the concession to provide LNG to ships and barges via its existing truck-to-ship LNG bunkering service.

"Over the next year and a half Fluxys will construct at quay 526-528 the infrastructure needed for barges and smaller seagoing ships to fill up with LNG at a permanent facility with LNG storage. For this purpose the company is working closely with G&V Energy Group, which will also build an LNG filling station for trucks on the same site," the company said.