Multi-fuel Market an Opportunity for Fuel System Tech: Auramarine

Global aftersales director Konstantinos Fakiolas. Image credit/Auramarine, Roni Lehti.

Finnish marine tech company Auramarine is upbeat on future prospects for its fuel system products.

Speaking to Ship and Bunker, global after sales director Konstantinos Fakiolas said the company's offer takes a customised approach to the question of the smooth functioning of a ship's fuel system.

With the International Maritime Organisation's 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel on the horizon, such an approach, "is what the shipping industry is looking for", he said.

Under IMO2020, the industry will switch from two main grades of bunker fuel to a multi-fuel market.

"Some of these [new] fuels will come from trusted sources, such as the oil majors, but some won't," Fakiolas said.

It is the unknowns that the ship operator needs to be wary of.

Auramarine will look at a ship's current fuel supply system, profile and trading patterns and suggest improvements.

"It's all about what happens before the fuel enters the engine," he said. Fuel filters, including micro-filters, and fuel separators are two areas for examination.

Fakiolas said that fuel system improvements can boost efficiency and save operators' money.

A new product, fuelsafe -- to alert operators using scrubbers if something goes wrong -- is scheduled for release later this year. The 'smart' product is then able switch the ship over to another fuel source.

Auramarine is a medium-sized company based in Turku, Finland (for design), and China (for production).