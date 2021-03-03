Inland Container Ship Planned to Run on Hydrogen by December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maas will resume operations between Rotterdam and Antwerp after its retrofit. Image Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Shipping company Future Proof Shipping plans to convert one of its inland container ships to run on hydrogen as soon as the end of this year.

The firm will work with Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit the 110m * 11.45m vessel the Maas at the Hardinxveld shipyard later this year, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company expects the ship to be running on hydrogen by December. The company has not revealed from where it will be sourcing its fuel, but green hydrogen is unlikely to be available as a bunker fuel in Northwest Europe by the end of this year.

"Retrofitting means replacing the internal combustion technology with hydrogen technology, removing both the main engine and gearbox, and installing a new modular propulsion system," the company said.

"This will consist of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system (necessary for converting hydrogen into electricity) and a battery system.

"The compressed hydrogen tanks, the fuel cells and the battery system are separate units that can be removed for maintenance or replacement purposes."

After the retrofit the ship will resume operations between Rotterdam and Antwerp.