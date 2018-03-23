European Nations Vary in Commitment to Cut GHG from Ships

EU member states ranked on GHG commitment (image credit/T&E)

The commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) output from shipping varies across European nations, a survey has found.

Environmentalist Transport & Environment (T&E) ranked European Union (EU) nations on what they were doing to reduce marine emissions.

Germany was doing the most while Greece, a major owner of dry bulk tonnage, languished at the bottom of the table.

"The EU's biggest shipping registries, Malta, Greece and Cyprus received almost exclusively negative points given their near complete lack of ambition in the climate negotiations," T&E said.

Shipping emits 3% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) but is one of the few sectors of the global economy without specific emissions reduction targets.

The International Maritime Organisation, meeting in London next month, is to start on an initial plan to curb CO2 emissions from shipping.