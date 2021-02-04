Marine Fuel Supplier Peninsula Plans LNG Bunkering Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to find new customers with gas-powered tonnage. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum is planning to launch an LNG bunkering business to take advantage of growing demand for alternative fuels.

The company's new head of business development, Nacho de Miguel, lists "creating and managing Peninsula's LNG bunkering business" as part of his role in his LinkedIn profile.

Hired in September and based in Madrid, de Miguel is "developing the company's presence in the renewables space, with the aim to provide cleaner marine energy solutions to its customers worldwide."

De Miguel was formerly director of LNG business development for Union Fenosa Gas.

Peninsula has yet to reveal where or how it will be supplying LNG. Rotterdam is currently the largest LNG bunker supply port in the world, and Singapore intends to grow its supply rapidly.

Gibraltar has also just launched an LNG supply operation, awarding Shell a licence last month.

"We are already in dialogue with multiple customers regarding their LNG strategies," Victor Morales, global head if sales and marketing at Peninsula, said in an emailed statement.

"We are fortunate to have deep relationships with many customers, either already operating LNG-powered vessels, or in the final stages of delivering new ships for service.

"Building our LNG proposition around customer needs is a natural progression for us, as it is a methodology we have followed in conventional bunkering for 25 years.

"In many cases, customers are opting for dual-fuelled ships, and we will be uniquely placed to assist them with all their bunkering needs.