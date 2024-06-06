BUNKER JOBS: Rosneft Marine Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader, fluent English and preferably Russian. Image Credit: Rosneft Marine

Marine fuels firm Rosneft Marine is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader, fluent English and preferably Russian, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"You will be responsible for maintaining existing client relationships and developing new business within the oil bunkering industry," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be helping to expand the Company's bunkering business and making it grow globally.

"You will be able to demonstrate both an ability and a desire to be proactive in fulfilling your professional responsibilities."

For more information, click here.