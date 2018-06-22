Russia Needs More Bunkering Vessels: Shipyard

Russian in particular need of smaller bunkering vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Russia needs to rejuvenate its fleet of bunkering vessels, according to Damen shipyards' Roman Bogdanov.

Bogdanov, who was speaking to Russian market specialists IAA PortNews at the "Current State and Prospects for Development of Russian Bunker Services Market" forum in Saint-Petersburg, said the country was in particular need of smaller bunkering vessels.

Tankers and barges in the 700-800 dwt range are in the highest demand, he added.

Russian bunker demand, particularly in the Far East, has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance in recent months.

Over the first five months of 2018, Vladivostok bunker sales were up 72% compared to the five month period in 2017.