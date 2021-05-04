Astron Energy Targets 2022 Restart for Cape Town Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Cape Town refinery is a key supplier of bunker fuel in the South African market. File Image / Pixabay

South African refiner Astron Energy is targeting a 2022 restart for its Cape Town refinery after a fire shut the plant down last year.

The Cape Town refinery has been offline since a fire broke out at the facility in July of last year.

Countering recent speculation that the plant was unlikely to be restarted for economic reasons, an Astron Energy representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday that the firm will seek to bring it online again next year.

"Astron Energy is in the process of implementing various initiatives to rebuild the damaged equipment and to prevent a recurrence of the incident once the refinery is safely and sustainably restarted, which is expected to occur at some point in 2022," the representative said.