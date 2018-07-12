Ghana: Offshore Bunkering Zone in the Offing

Ghanaian coastline (file image/pixabay)

Ghana's energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, has told an oil and shipping conference that a ship-to-ship bunkering zone which will have added security is to go ahead off the country's coast.

The zone will be offshore from its main ports of Tema and Takoradi.

Agyarko told the conference, held in the country's capital, Accra, that a bunker zone would include anchor and drifting zones to reduce the risk of piracy during some bunkering operations, the minister was reported as saying by local news provider myjoyonline.

The move comes on the back of increased storage for distillates fuel at Takoradi.

The waters off West Africa have been a global hotspot for piracy including the robbery of fuel oil.