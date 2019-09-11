Monjasa Moves Copenhagen Office

New office in Tuborg Harbour. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has moved its office in the Danish capital from Amaliegade to Philip Heymans Allé.

The new location, located in the heart of Copenhagen's shipping hub, Tuborg Harbour, will hold space for 35 staff.

"These new premises invite to personal business and on behalf of Monjasa, I would personally like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. We are steadily building up a trading floor in Copenhagen and hopefully our daily presence in this area will benefit our partners," says General Manager in Copenhagen, Mikkel Kannegaard.

Monjasa says the new location puts it within a 5-minute walk to 20 of its customers and partners.

The new address is as follows:

29 Philip Heymans Allé, 3rd floor

DK-2900 Hellerup

Tel.: +45 70 260 236