EMEA News
Monjasa Moves Copenhagen Office
New office in Tuborg Harbour. Image Credit: Monjasa
Monjasa has moved its office in the Danish capital from Amaliegade to Philip Heymans Allé.
The new location, located in the heart of Copenhagen's shipping hub, Tuborg Harbour, will hold space for 35 staff.
"These new premises invite to personal business and on behalf of Monjasa, I would personally like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. We are steadily building up a trading floor in Copenhagen and hopefully our daily presence in this area will benefit our partners," says General Manager in Copenhagen, Mikkel Kannegaard.
Monjasa says the new location puts it within a 5-minute walk to 20 of its customers and partners.
The new address is as follows:
29 Philip Heymans Allé, 3rd floor
DK-2900 Hellerup
Tel.: +45 70 260 236