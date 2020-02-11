Distillate Demand Picks up in ARA Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cargo ship at Amsterdam. File image/Pixabay.

Distillate bunker demand in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp market rivals that of low sulfur product, price reporting agency Argus Media has said.

Citing a number of regional bunker suppliers, the report says that distillate demand has picked up from the start of the year when 0.5% product was in the ascendent.

One bunker supplier's ARA January sales were 44% marine gasoil against 43% of 0.5% sulphur marine fuel oil. Another bunker supplier cited in the report had a 70% 30% distillate low sulfur split at the back end of last month.

A third supplier was selling equal amounts of the two bunker fuel grades late last month.

Marine gasoil sold in the ARA market has, at 0.1% sulfur, the added advantage of complying with emissions control area (ECA) regulations which cover the North and Baltic seas.